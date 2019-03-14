English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Salman Khan & Aamir Khan Give A Boost To Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Vs PewDiePie YouTube Battle

    By
    |

    The world came to a sudden halt yesterday as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp was down and millions of users could not post or see their feed. There was confusion all over the place and all the energy then moved to YouTube instead and it turned out to be a 'subscriber battle' between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Vs PewDiePie.

    So PewDiePie has the highest number of subscribers on YouTube and Bhushan Kumar has taken the battle head-on to defeat them and make T-Series number one in terms of subscribers. The battle is still on going and even Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and others tweeted a while ago asking their fans to subscribe to T-Series on YouTube and give them a boost and dethrone PewDiePie in the process.

    Salman Khan Requests His Fans To Subscribe To T-Series

    Salman Khan requested his fans to subscribe to T-Series and they're all doing it in large numbers at the moment.

    Aamir Khan Supports T-Series

    Aamir Khan threw his support for T-Series and asked his followers to subscribe to T-Series on YouTube immediately.

    Nora Fatehi Joins The Bandwagon

    Nora Fatehi joined the T-Series Vs PewDiePie battle and threw her support towards Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

    Who Will Win?

    Here's Bhushan Kumar requesting everyone to be a part of the battle and dethrone PewDiePie from being the most subscribed channel on YouTube.

    Most Read: Rakhi Sawant: I Can Go To The Border & Destroy Pakistan With 100 KG Bombs, I Can Die For India

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 13:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue