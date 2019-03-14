Salman Khan & Aamir Khan Give A Boost To Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Vs PewDiePie YouTube Battle

The world came to a sudden halt yesterday as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp was down and millions of users could not post or see their feed. There was confusion all over the place and all the energy then moved to YouTube instead and it turned out to be a 'subscriber battle' between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Vs PewDiePie.

So PewDiePie has the highest number of subscribers on YouTube and Bhushan Kumar has taken the battle head-on to defeat them and make T-Series number one in terms of subscribers. The battle is still on going and even Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and others tweeted a while ago asking their fans to subscribe to T-Series on YouTube and give them a boost and dethrone PewDiePie in the process.

