Aamir Khan Says Ranveer Singh & Varun Dhawan Should Definitely Do Andaz Apna Apna Reboot!

Aamir Gives A Green Signal To Varun & Ranveer

Reacting to reports of Varun and Ranveer being approached for Andaz Apna Apna reboot, Aamir told HT, "I don't know if it's [the news about Ranveer and Varun being a part of it] true but if you ask me, they should definitely do it (smiles)."

The Superstar Is Confident That People Would Love To See A Modern Take On Andaz Apna Apna

"Andaz Apna Apna is a film that people have loved immensely [in the past], so I am sure they would love to see it. I don't know what exactly is being planned - a remake, part two or an offshoot."

Aamir Is Excited For It

He further added, "But whatever it is, I'd personally like to see a fresh take [on it]. As an audience, I would love to see what Ranveer, Varun or any of the young actors would do with the characters."

Will Ranveer-Varun Play The New Age Amar-Prem?

Speaking about Andaz Apna Apna report, a Pinkvilla report had earlier quoted a source, "This will be set in 2019 and promises to be another laugh riot yet with underlying emotions.

The iconic character of Crime Master Gogo (played by Shakti Kapoor earlier) will also make a comeback with a contemporary actor and his character will be more stylised and modern."