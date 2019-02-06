English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Aamir Khan Says Ranveer Singh & Varun Dhawan Should Definitely Do Andaz Apna Apna Reboot!

    By
    |

    Salman Khan- Aamir Khan's Andaz Apna Apna is still remembered for its memorable characters and cult dialogues. Recently, there were reports that the film's original producers Vinay Sinha and Priti Sinha are planning a reboot to this iconic comedy and have approached Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan for the same.

    Aamir Khan who essayed the role of Amar in Andaz Apna Apna has reacted to these reports and his answer is definitely some good news for Ranveer and Varun.

    Aamir Gives A Green Signal To Varun & Ranveer

    Reacting to reports of Varun and Ranveer being approached for Andaz Apna Apna reboot, Aamir told HT, "I don't know if it's [the news about Ranveer and Varun being a part of it] true but if you ask me, they should definitely do it (smiles)."

    The Superstar Is Confident That People Would Love To See A Modern Take On Andaz Apna Apna

    "Andaz Apna Apna is a film that people have loved immensely [in the past], so I am sure they would love to see it. I don't know what exactly is being planned - a remake, part two or an offshoot."

    Aamir Is Excited For It

    He further added, "But whatever it is, I'd personally like to see a fresh take [on it]. As an audience, I would love to see what Ranveer, Varun or any of the young actors would do with the characters."

    Will Ranveer-Varun Play The New Age Amar-Prem?

    Speaking about Andaz Apna Apna report, a Pinkvilla report had earlier quoted a source, "This will be set in 2019 and promises to be another laugh riot yet with underlying emotions.

    The iconic character of Crime Master Gogo (played by Shakti Kapoor earlier) will also make a comeback with a contemporary actor and his character will be more stylised and modern."

    ALSO READ: Street Dancer New Posters: Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor Enthrall Us With Their Dance Moves

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 13:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue