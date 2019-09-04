Aamir Khan Seeks Forgiveness On Micchami Dukkadam; Netizens ‘Forgive’ Him For Thugs Of Hindostan!

Aamir Khan has always celebrated Micchami Dukkadam, a day on which members of the Jain community seek forgiveness for having, knowingly or unknowingly, caused suffering to anybody. On Wednesday, Aamir took to his social media to ask for forgiveness with his annual Micchami Dukkadam post. Netizens, being what they are, went to town trolling Aamir and saying that they forgive him for his last film, Thugs Of Hindostan!

Aamir wrote, "If I have ever, knowingly or unknowingly caused anyone hurt or pain, I seek forgiveness from you with a bowed head and folded hands. Please forgive me," in a heartfelt post on the occasion of Micchami Dukkadam.

The internet, in its hilarious ways, 'forgave' Aamir for Thugs of Hindostan, a film which was a massive flop. One Twitter user wrote, "I forgive you for making Thugs Of Hindostan and also for horribly imitating Johnny Depp," (sic). Another person wrote, "Thugs of Hindostan ke ticket ke paise wapas kardo bas," (sic).

I forgive you for making "thugs of Hindustan" and also for horribly imitating johny Depp. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — SVDK (@svdk_vish) September 4, 2019

Thugs of Hindusthan Ke ticket ke paise wapas kardo bas 🙏🙏 — khadaksingh_ (@khadaksingh_) September 4, 2019

One person laid out a condition on which he would forgive Aamir, writing "But sir, there is a condition, never make a bad film like Thugs Of Hindostan again," (sic).

But sir is a condition, never to make a bad film like "Thugs of Hindostan" again. 😊🙏 — Srk Aamir Khan 🇮🇳 आमिर (@__aamir__indian) September 4, 2019

Thugs Of Hindostan was a super ambitious film which failed to impress critics as well as audiences. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Talking about its failure, Aamir had once said that he takes responsibility for it because it was on his name that audiences went to watch the film.

Aamir will next be seen in 'Lal Singh Chaddha', which is going to be a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Reportedly, the film will also star Kareena Kapoor. It is being directed by Advait Chandan, and is scheduled for release some time in 2020.

