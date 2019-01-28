English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Aamir Khan's Son Junaid All Set For His Bollywood Debut? Read Details!

    By
    |

    It looks like a new star kid will is all set to make his debut in Bollywood and he's none other than the Thugs of Hindostan star Aamir Khan's son Junaid. Yes, Junaid who is a theatre artist at the present is looking for a break into the film industry and had attended the screening of Rubaru Roshni as well along with his dad Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. However, Aamir Khan has put one condition to Junaid and if he manages to pass, he'll make an entry in Bollywood. Want to know what that condition is? Read below...

    Junaid Has To Pass The Screen Test, Only Then It's Bollywood For Him

    "We are looking for Junaid (Bollywood debut). I've seen his work and I'm quite happy with it. When we will get the right kind of story... I believe in screen tests so he has to pass the test. If he does a good test, he'll be in the film. If not, he won't be," said Aamir Khan.

    I Want To See Junaid As A Lead Actor, Says Aamir Khan

    "He (Junaid) has been in theatre for three years now. I would like to see him as a lead actor who plays characters, because I've always believed in that."

    The Character Is Important!

    "You should always be playing characters and not hero. There's a difference. I've always felt happy that whenever my films come out, people call me by my characters name. That tells me my work has really hit home," Aamir Khan summed it up to PTI.

    Let's Wait & Watch

    Now that Aamir Khan has given the green signal for Junaid to enter Bollywood, we'll have to wait and watch if the young lad can pass the condition put forth by his father, which is the screen test. Wishing him all the very best, folks!

    Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan

    Read more about: aamir khan rubaru roshni
    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 15:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue