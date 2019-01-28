Aamir Khan's Son Junaid All Set For His Bollywood Debut? Read Details!

Junaid Has To Pass The Screen Test, Only Then It's Bollywood For Him

"We are looking for Junaid (Bollywood debut). I've seen his work and I'm quite happy with it. When we will get the right kind of story... I believe in screen tests so he has to pass the test. If he does a good test, he'll be in the film. If not, he won't be," said Aamir Khan.

I Want To See Junaid As A Lead Actor, Says Aamir Khan

"He (Junaid) has been in theatre for three years now. I would like to see him as a lead actor who plays characters, because I've always believed in that."

The Character Is Important!

"You should always be playing characters and not hero. There's a difference. I've always felt happy that whenever my films come out, people call me by my characters name. That tells me my work has really hit home," Aamir Khan summed it up to PTI.

Let's Wait & Watch

Now that Aamir Khan has given the green signal for Junaid to enter Bollywood, we'll have to wait and watch if the young lad can pass the condition put forth by his father, which is the screen test. Wishing him all the very best, folks!