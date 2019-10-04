Aamir Khan Talks About Depression On World Mental Health Week

Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who is currently busy with Lal Singh Chaddha has always been vocal when it comes to issues regarding health, country, fitness, etc. The 3 idiots actor was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, which released last year.

Aamir Khan on Thursday shared a picture on his social media, talking about mental health.

He shared a photo on Instagram, which had quotes related to mental hygiene. The post read, "#worldmentalhealthweek2019: Emotional hygiene is as important as physical hygiene. Being aware and sharing difficult emotions relieves stress. Physical exercise also can beat stress. Tackling it early prevents depression. Anyone can suffer from depression. Timely help works. #Drharish139 (sic)." Look at his post here.

He shared the same photo on his Instagram story, too. Aamir Khan's show on Star Plus, 'Satyamev Jayate' was a huge hit. Aamir used the show to create awareness about mental health. He also used it as a platform to discuss the taboos of society.

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Lal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It was announced that the movie will release next year for Christmas. Almost after a decade, Aamir will be sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan post 3 Idiots.

About the movie, Aamir stated in an interview that there might be risks involved as the audience can easily relate to characters like Lal Singh. He said, "This character is very lovable. He's so innocent... he has got this different way of looking at things. He's someone you immediately empathise with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly, then it's a different game. As a written character, it's such that you'd fall in love with him straight away."

The film is being made by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together. Advait Chandan is directing the film while it will be written by Atul Kulkarni.