      Aamir Khan To Travel Extensively Across India To Shoot A Special Sequence For Laal Singh Chaddha

      Aamir Khan's next film, Laal Singh Chaddha, is a highly anticipated movie. Co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Aamir, who is known as Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, is holding nothing back for the making of this film. Aamir will reportedly be travelling across India to shoot a special sequence for the film.

      Aamir To Travel All Corners Of India For Laal Singh Chaddha

      Ever since Laal Singh Chaddha was announced, fans' excitement for the film has been building up as more and more pieces of information about the film hit the news, making it seem truly special. Apparently, Aamir will be travelling extensively across the country in December, touching all corners, just to shoot a special sequence for it. Aamir is literally going the extra mile!

      Laal Singh Chaddha will be Kareena and Aamir's on-screen reunion after a decade. They were last seen together in Three Idiots. The two recently shot a romantic song in Chandigarh, and are currently in Amritsar for an 8 day shooting schedule. Pictures of both Kareena and Aamir visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings, surfaced on the internet a couple of days back.

      As expected, Aamir has involved himself in all creative aspects of the film. Making sure to get the look and every detail of the character right, Aamir will be gaining 20 kilos, and growing a beard.

      Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan, written by Atul Kulkarni, and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The film is scheduled to release during Christmas, 2020.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 20:41 [IST]
