English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Aamir Khan Treats Himself To A Spa Session; Sunny Leone & Her Family Were Snapped At A B’day Party

    By
    |
    Sunny Leone is spilling sass in her new Quirky look; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

    Aamir Khan indulged himself to a spa session today and was snapped after a relaxing time at the spa. Sunny Leone, hubby Daniel Weber were snapped taking their little daughter Nisha to a birthday party. Taimur Ali Khan was also snapped at the same birthday party with his grand mum Babita. Taimur's dad Saif Ali Khan also got papped today. The Gully Boy team, Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar were clicked at a dubbing studio on Friday evening. Hunk John Abraham attended a book launch session. Kartik Aaryan hit the gym today. Check out today's celebs spotting pictures!

    Mr. Perfectionist's Day Of Indulgence

    Aamir Khan treated himself to a spa session today. He stepped out looking cool and casual in a blue t-shirt, black pants and smiled as he was snapped by the cameras.

    The Beautiful Family At A Birthday Party

    Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber stepped out with their daughter Nisha Kaur Weber to a kiddie birthday party on Friday. Sunny looked pretty in a white tee and striped palazzo pants, whereas Daniel looked cool in a bluish-grey shirt and black pants. Their baby girl Nisha was dressed in a cute peach dress and white stockings.

    Tim Tim With His Grandma

    Baby Nawab Taimur was also snapped at the same birthday party as Nisha. He looked adorable as always in a blue tee, white shorts and white sneakers. His grandma Babita accompanied him to the party.

    Taimur's Dad Saif Also Got Papped!

    Tim Tim's dad Saif Ali Khan also got papped today as he was snapped outside his house today. Saif was very a white sweatshirt and cool green shorts.

    The Gully Boy Team

    Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh seem to still be working on Gully Boy as they were snapped at a dubbing studio. While Zoya kept her look casual and comfortable, Ranveer was his quirky cool self in grey pants, a matching long coat and a hat.

    John Abraham Was At A Book Launch Today

    Actor and hunk John Abraham was snapped at a book launch today. He sported a casual all black look in a black tee and denims, and black sneakers.

    Kartik Hits The Gym

    Kartik Aaryan hit the gym today looking hot in a red t-shirt and black sweatpants.

    MOST READ: Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal Snapped! The Raazi Co-Stars Reunite At Uri Special Screening

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 2:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue