Is Aamir Khan Trying To Fix Katrina Kaif With Salman Khan After Her Break-up With Ranbir Kapoor?

We Would Love To See Katrina Losing A Game

Aamir said, "If Katrina would lose to me over a game of chess, she will have to accompany me to Galaxy Apartments in Bandra and sing ‘Dil cheez kya hai, aap meri jaan lijiye."

No brownies for guessing that Salman Khan lives in the same Galaxy apartment and Aamir was hinting at him only!

Aamir On His Fight With Juhi Chawla

In a recent media interaction, Aamir also talked about his u8gly spat with Juhi Chawla and revealed, "During the shoot of Ishq, we fought over a small issue. It was a petty one, but I think I was a little egoistic then.

So I decided I will not speak to her again. Even on sets, I would keep a distance from her. I don't know why I behaved that way."

‘I Never Greeted Or Bid Her Goodbyes’

He further shared, "Even when she would come and sit beside me, I would walk out. I would go and sit at least 50 feet away from her (laughs). I never greeted her or bid her goodbyes. Only during the scene, if we were required to speak, I would talk to her. But it was only professional."

How Juhi & Aamir Patched Up?

"So for the next six-seven years, we did not speak. But when she got to know about my divorce with Reena, she called me up and asked to meet. Juhi had been close to both Reena and me, and she wanted to sort our differences."

He Concluded..

"Juhi somewhere knew I might not pick up her call, but still she called me. That touched me and I knew the friendship hadn't been affected a bit between us. We might not have been on talking terms but had continued to care for each other," shared Aamir.