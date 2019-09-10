Aamir Khan: Varun Dhawan, Kapil Sharma Were Offered 'Mogul'; I Said 'Yes' Because It's A Great Role
Last year in the wake of #MeToo movement when there were sexual allegations against director Subhash Kapoor, Aamir Khan had stepped away from Gulshan Kumar's biopic titled 'Mogul'. Almost a year later, yesterday, the superstar reversed his decision and is now back as a producer on the film.
Not just that, Aamir even confirmed that he will be essaying the role of the late music baron in his biopic. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 'Thugs Of Hindostan' actor revealed that he had earlier offered the film to Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Kapil Sharma.
Bhushan Kumar Wanted Aamir Khan To Play The Lead
The actor told HT, "Actually when Bhushan offered the film to me, I told him I don't see myself as Gulshanji. He was disappointed, but requested me to produce the film for him. He was very keen for me to be involved in some capacity. I had loved the script, so I agreed to produce."
Aamir Approached Akshay Kumar But Things Didn't Work Out
"Once I came on as producer, I said let's discuss casting. I felt that I'd like to offer the film to Akshay Kumar. I was aware that things hadn't worked out earlier between Bhushan and Akshay, but I still wanted to offer the film to him. So, I met Akshay and offered him the film. He did reconsider the offer, but things did not work out."
'Mogul' Was Even Offered To Varun Dhawan
Speaking about it, the superstar said, "I offered the film to Varun Dhawan, but he was busy with too many films."
Aamir Even Offered The Film To Kapil Sharma
"The other person I was very keen to cast was Kapil Sharma. I felt he'd pull off the character very well. But that didn't work out either," Aamir was quoted as saying by HT.
When Things Didn't Work Out With Akshay, Varun And Kapil, This Is What Bhushan Kumar Told Aamir
"You've done your best, aap puri duniya ghoom kar aa gaye ho, lekin mere father ka role karna aap hi ko hai. It's written that you'll be doing the film'. And the fact is that I love the script, and it's a great role, so I said yes," revealed Aamir.
