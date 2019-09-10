Aamir Khan: Varun Dhawan, Kapil Sharma Were Offered 'Mogul'; I Said 'Yes' Because It's A Great Role

Bhushan Kumar Wanted Aamir Khan To Play The Lead

The actor told HT, "Actually when Bhushan offered the film to me, I told him I don't see myself as Gulshanji. He was disappointed, but requested me to produce the film for him. He was very keen for me to be involved in some capacity. I had loved the script, so I agreed to produce."

Aamir Approached Akshay Kumar But Things Didn't Work Out

"Once I came on as producer, I said let's discuss casting. I felt that I'd like to offer the film to Akshay Kumar. I was aware that things hadn't worked out earlier between Bhushan and Akshay, but I still wanted to offer the film to him. So, I met Akshay and offered him the film. He did reconsider the offer, but things did not work out."

'Mogul' Was Even Offered To Varun Dhawan

Speaking about it, the superstar said, "I offered the film to Varun Dhawan, but he was busy with too many films."

Aamir Even Offered The Film To Kapil Sharma

"The other person I was very keen to cast was Kapil Sharma. I felt he'd pull off the character very well. But that didn't work out either," Aamir was quoted as saying by HT.

When Things Didn't Work Out With Akshay, Varun And Kapil, This Is What Bhushan Kumar Told Aamir

"You've done your best, aap puri duniya ghoom kar aa gaye ho, lekin mere father ka role karna aap hi ko hai. It's written that you'll be doing the film'. And the fact is that I love the script, and it's a great role, so I said yes," revealed Aamir.