Aamir Khan Visits Rishi Kapoor In New York, Neetu Kapoor Says, 'He Is A True Superstar'! [PIC]

Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor are currently stationed in New York for the former's medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment. While rumours are rife about Rishi suffering from cancer, the Kapoor clan are tight-lipped about his health. Amidst all this, Aamir Khan recently paid a visit to Rishi and Neetu in Big Apple.

Neetu shared a picture of Aamir's visit on Instagram with a heart-warming caption for the 'Thugs Of Hindostan' actor.

Framed! Posting this picture on Instagram, Neetu wrote, "It's not how many hours one spends with a person, it's how much you give in that time. Aamir gave so much and more - Love, respect, warmth and laughter. He is a true superstar." Laughter & Smiles Earlier, Priyanka Chopra too had paid a visit to Rishi-Neetu in New York. The 'desi girl' had shared this click and captioned it as, "Was so good seeing you both Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor. Laughter and smiles as always!" Posing For The Camera Sonali Bendre too had dropped by with hubby Goldie Behl to visit the Kapoors. Picture-Perfect Meanwhile, their son Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt too celebrated the New Year with Rishi and Neetu.

Before flying off to US for medical treatment, Rishi tweeted, "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!"

When rumours about him being diagnosed with cancer started floating around, his brother Randhir Kapoor was quoted as saying, "I don't know much about it but this much I can tell you that Rishi is doing well. Let people say whatever they want to. That he is doing is well is evident from the photo that I, too, have seen. He is having a good time with everyone and has stepped out to enjoy a good meal."

He had further added, "He will soon be coming back to India. We are looking forward to that right now."

