Aamir Khan Visits Golden Temple Amidst Busy Shooting Of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Actor Aamir Khan who is currently busy shooting 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Amritsar, visited the popular Golden Temple to seek blessings of the Lord.

The 'Dangal' star was seen sporting a casual look. He was wearing a white scarf, donning the Sikh look. He spent about 50 minutes in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, listening to religious mantras. The actor did not shy away to pose with the temple officials. A photo of Aamir along with the temple bearer went rounds on social media.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'(1994) where Tom Hanks nailed the lead role as a man with a low IQ. Aamir Khan is essaying the role of a Sikh man in the remake, which is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has Kareena Kapoor Khan playing the female lead. The first look poster of the movie, which was released a couple of weeks back received a commendable response from the fans and neutrals. Popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathy has been roped in recently to play an important role in the movie alongside Aamir.

Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha brings back Kareena and Aamir to pair up together for the third time. The pair's previous hits included 3 idiots and Talaash.