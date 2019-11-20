Aaradhya Bachchan's Cute Smile Steals The Show As She Poses With Aishwarya & Abhishek!

The Awesome Trio

The first picture shared by Aishwarya looks like from a house party where the diva looks stunning in a red sequined dress. She is seen posing for a perfect family picture with hubby Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya who is all smiles for the camera.

Aaradhya Gives Major Princess Vibe

In the second picture shared by Aishwarya, Aaradhya is seen sitting on the floor, with her dress spread out and holding a massive cutout showing her age (8).

Speaking About Aaradhya's Birthday Party

The Bachchans threw a lavish bash on Saturday which was attended by several big names from the industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar amongt others. Pictures of Aaradhya cutting her unicorn cake and enjoying a giant Ferris wheel ride at her birthday party went viral on the internet.

On The Work Front

Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's next, the Tamil language film, Ponniyin Selvan, based on the Tamil classic of the same name. Also, there are rumours about the actress being in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Sahir Ludhianvi biopic.