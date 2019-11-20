    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Aaradhya Bachchan's Cute Smile Steals The Show As She Poses With Aishwarya & Abhishek!

      By
      |

      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always makes our day by sharing some adorable pictures of her family. The former beauty queen once again left everyone smiling when she shared a bunch of fresh pictures from a recent family album.

      Have a look at them right away here.

      The Awesome Trio

      The Awesome Trio

      The first picture shared by Aishwarya looks like from a house party where the diva looks stunning in a red sequined dress. She is seen posing for a perfect family picture with hubby Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya who is all smiles for the camera.

      Aaradhya Gives Major Princess Vibe

      Aaradhya Gives Major Princess Vibe

      In the second picture shared by Aishwarya, Aaradhya is seen sitting on the floor, with her dress spread out and holding a massive cutout showing her age (8).

      Speaking About Aaradhya's Birthday Party

      Speaking About Aaradhya's Birthday Party

      The Bachchans threw a lavish bash on Saturday which was attended by several big names from the industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar amongt others. Pictures of Aaradhya cutting her unicorn cake and enjoying a giant Ferris wheel ride at her birthday party went viral on the internet.

      On The Work Front

      On The Work Front

      Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's next, the Tamil language film, Ponniyin Selvan, based on the Tamil classic of the same name. Also, there are rumours about the actress being in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Sahir Ludhianvi biopic.

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 10:15 [IST]
