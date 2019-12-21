Watch: Aaradhya Bachchan Makes Her Family Proud With Her Beautiful Performance & A Powerful Speech!

The youngest member of the Bachchan parivaar - Aaradhya Bachchan makes her entire family super proud with her beautiful performance and a powerful speech on women empowerment at her school's annual day function. Except Jaya Bachchan, the entire Bachchan clan including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda were seen at the do.

Proud parents Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen recording Aaradhya's performance on their mobiles. Aaradhya looked very pretty in a saree as she performed on the stage along with her classmates. Have a look at her videos below, which are going viral on the internet for all the right reasons..

Aaradhya’s annual day performance today part 1 pic.twitter.com/89GWT3y4lx — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) December 20, 2019

Aaradhya’s annual day performance part 2 pic.twitter.com/O0UYjAy8Uh — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) December 20, 2019

Aaradhya’s annual day performance part 3 pic.twitter.com/sOE9aw41IL — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) December 20, 2019

A video of Aaradhya's speech on women empowerment is also grabbing the attention of many netizens and they are completely in awe of her confidence level.

In the video, Aaradhya can be heard saying, "I am Kanya, I am the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe. I will be loved. I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world where knowledge will be come from the book of life, flowing freely to the river of humanity."

Here's how netizens reacted to Aaradhya's speech..

@ruby_sparkle3: "🙌🙌 Ash's daughter indeed 🙌 I know she's so PROUD😭🙌."

@ishielim: "❤❤❤Omg she is brilliant."

@maryamsadiq6300: "The new voice for a women."

@pill_louis: "Now you all see what aish has been up to? It's right up there!!! Ash.....your daughter.. is brilliant 🙆♀🙆♀."

