Ambani’s Reception: Aaradhya Bachchan Got Fed Up Of 'Look Left & Look Right' And Said THIS To Media

Aaradhya Bachchan gets angry on Media at Akash Ambani & Shloka wedding

Kids are kids and star-kids are no different. Recently Shahrukh Khan's son, AbRam got irritated with paparazzi constant clicking and ended up shouting 'No pictures'. Last night, something similar happened, when Aaradhya Bachchan was posing for the media along with her parents - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and soon after posing for them, she said, 'Bas karo'. While her statement left the shutterbugs giggling, one can imagine the 'pros and cons' of this glamour world on the star-kids!

On a related note, it was a star-studded wedding reception for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Celebs including Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Karisma Kapoor, Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor were seen in attendance.

Coming back to Aaradhya, not so long ago, Aishwarya has spoken about the wisdom she imparts on her daughter, Aaradhya, in an interview with Vogue.

She was quoted as saying, "I spend all my time with Aaradhya, and I have one nanny, by choice. I read comments saying, 'Ah, she must have an army of help' and I understand the perception, but I choose this way, which means life is always busy.

I respect homemakers for the endless work they do. As far as downtime goes, it's about perspective-if you believe you're tired, you will be, so I choose to find pleasure in the moment and experience the present for what it is."

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan and she has not confirmed her next project yet!