Aarav To Follow Dad Akshay Kumar’s Footsteps To Become A Chef? We Have Evidence!

Before Akshay Kumar became the big 'Khiladi' star that he is today, he worked as a waiter and chef in Bangkok. Now, it looks like his teenage son Aarav is following his footsteps. Aarav's mum, Twinkle Khanna, was so proud of her son's culinary skills that she took to Instagram to boast about the wonderful family dinner he had made recently. It looks absolutely mouthwatering!

Twinkle Khanna posted this picture of the four-course dinner Aarav cooked, and captioned it, "My teenager makes us dinner and dessert all by himself :) On the menu- mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers and chocolate soufflé #proudmama'" (sic). It looks like Aarav Kumar has a totally different line of career in his mind.

When Akshay was once asked if Aarav had any Bollywood plans, he had brushed it aside saying that he is still 16 years old, so there's no need to put any kind of career pressure on him. He also added that he had absolutely no problems, whatever career his kids choose, whether it is a painter, doctor, or opening up a restaurant.

Akshay is currently soaring high on the success of his last movie, Mission Mangal, which became his quickest film to enter the 100 crore club. Next up, Akshay has a number of movies lined up, such as, Good News, Housefull 4, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which he is currently shooting for.

MOST READ: Ranveer Singh Cannot Hide His Excitement About The Explosion Of Music Scene In India; READ!