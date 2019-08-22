English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Aarav To Follow Dad Akshay Kumar’s Footsteps To Become A Chef? We Have Evidence!

    By
    |

    Before Akshay Kumar became the big 'Khiladi' star that he is today, he worked as a waiter and chef in Bangkok. Now, it looks like his teenage son Aarav is following his footsteps. Aarav's mum, Twinkle Khanna, was so proud of her son's culinary skills that she took to Instagram to boast about the wonderful family dinner he had made recently. It looks absolutely mouthwatering!

    SEE PIC! ‘Proud Mama’ Twinkle Khanna Aarav’s Culinary Skills

    Twinkle Khanna posted this picture of the four-course dinner Aarav cooked, and captioned it, "My teenager makes us dinner and dessert all by himself :) On the menu- mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers and chocolate soufflé #proudmama'" (sic). It looks like Aarav Kumar has a totally different line of career in his mind.

    When Akshay was once asked if Aarav had any Bollywood plans, he had brushed it aside saying that he is still 16 years old, so there's no need to put any kind of career pressure on him. He also added that he had absolutely no problems, whatever career his kids choose, whether it is a painter, doctor, or opening up a restaurant.

    Akshay is currently soaring high on the success of his last movie, Mission Mangal, which became his quickest film to enter the 100 crore club. Next up, Akshay has a number of movies lined up, such as, Good News, Housefull 4, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which he is currently shooting for.

    MOST READ: Ranveer Singh Cannot Hide His Excitement About The Explosion Of Music Scene In India; READ!

    More AKSHAY KUMAR News

    View this post on Instagram

    My teenager makes us dinner and dessert all by himself :) On the menu- mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers and chocolate soufflé #proudmama

    A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Aug 21, 2019 at 8:49am PDT

    Read more about: akshay kumar twinkle khanna aarav
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue