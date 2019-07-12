English
    Abhay Deol Has A HILAROUS Comeback To A Troll Who Called Him 'Hairy Old Man'!

    By
    |

    Abhay Deol who was last seen in Netflix's web series 'Chopsticks', is back in the news for a different reason. The actor had shared a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram last year with a caption that read, "Bare bear on a bike path! #fitness #outdoors #cycling #dontcareifyoudontlikechesthair #nofilter #allnatural #hashtag."

    While fans couldn't stop drooling over his handsome looks, a netizen trolled the actor and wrote, "WHY TF ARE YOU INTO HAIRY OLD LOOKING MEN!! Jesus." (-sic)

    Abhay took the troll sportingly and made a funny comeback. Check it out.

    Abhay Deol's Epic Reaction To The Troll

    The actor posted the collage on Instagram and mentioned one of the reactions. He wrote, "WHY TF ARE YOU INTO HAIRY OLD LOOKING MEN!! Jesus." MADE ME LOL! #lostmyrazor #cantdoshitaboutageing #waittillyourturncomeslove."

    Diandra Soares' Comment

    Model and actor Diandra Soares too commented on the post, "Hahahahaha chya men too bloody cute !!!! The comment & you hawwwt."

    Meanwhile, Netizens Are All Hearts Over Abhay's Shirtless Avatar

    A netizen wrote, "let's just say the reason for my death will be this picture." Another comment read, "Too hot love the bare."

    "Ageing never look SO GOOOOOOD. Setting Instagram on one post at a time," wrote a fan. Another one commented, "May you never find your razor again."

    'I Grew A Very Distaste For Fame & Glamour'

    Speaking with IANS, Abhay said in a recent interview, "I grew a very early distaste for fame and glamour because I saw what the spotlight and attention can do to you as a family, so to speak. When there is stuff being written about your family and people ask you questions which are very personal in nature, it makes you defensive and almost makes you angry. And maybe because I was exposed to that, I did not see the positive (side). I only saw the negative."

    He further added that it is only now that he sees the "positive aspect."

    (Social media posts are not edited)

