Abhay Deol Is Happy For Sunny Deol's Victory At The Lok Sabha Elections 2019!

Abhay Deol says he is happy for his brother Sunny Deol, who won the Lok Sabha elections from Gurdaspur constituency. Abhay said Sunny is passionate about doing good work for the society which is why he decided to take the plunge into politics.

"He is passionate about doing it right for the people. And he has got into it with right intentions. Politics is altogether a different game and we are not politicians. I am happy for him to be there. And I think he did wanted this and I am sure he will make good out of it. I do believe that if you have your heart in the right place and your intent is good then you do find your way," Abhay told PTI.

Abhay is currently promoting his upcoming project, Chopsticks, that will release on Netflix on May 31. Directed by Sachin Yardi, the film it also stars Mithila Parkar. In Chopsticks, Deol plays the role of a conman named Artist. Earlier, the actor played a conman in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!.

Drawing differences between the two characters, he said, "If Lucky was a lower class boy from Delhi, then Artist is a middle class urban guy from Mumbai. He is educated while Lucky wasn't. Lucky is ambitious and there is a certain bitterness in him that he wasn't given the same amount of opportunities in life while Artist creates his own opportunities and for him stealing is an art and everything he does is out of passion or creativity."