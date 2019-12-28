Abhimanyu Dassani's Birthday Gift For Salman Khan Has A Maine Pyaar Kiya Connection!

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani recently surprised Salman Khan with a very special gift during his 54th birthday celebration on 27th December. The young actor gifted Salman a specially designed jacket similar to the iconic jacket from Maine Pyaar Kiya.

While celebrating the star's birthday, Abhimanyu especially got this jacket as this particular date i.e 29th December also marks 30 years of Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Reminiscing old memories, Salman was very happy to receive the thoughtful gift and he even had a great conversation with Abhimanyu about the film. Later, Salman was seen wearing the jacket for most of the evening at the party.

Abhimanyu took to his Instagram page to share a picture from the party where the Dabangg actor is seen wearing the iconic jacket and captioned it as, "Hope you like your jacket 🧥♥️ He was the first person to ever advice me on becoming an actor in 2007. One of the first to be proud of me even before the international release of Mard in 2018. I still feel the strongest and most confident at times when I actually put his words to practice in my life. One of a kind in so many different ways. That Heart that Love. Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan."

Recently when Salman was asked about Maine Pyaar Kiya completing 30 years on December 29, the superstar said, "It feels like the day before yesterday, I was looking for work and signed Maine Pyaar Kiya. It released yesterday and today, I am at this position here. So, these 30 years of Maine Pyaar Kiya goes from day before yesterday, yesterday and today. That's how quick this journey has been."

Coming back to Abhimanyu Dassani, the star kid made his Bollywood debut this year with Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota. The film won him rave reviews for his performance. The actor will be next seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma which stars YouTube sensation Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty.

