 »   »   »  Abhishek Bachchan's Picture Of Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya Cuddled Up Is The Cutest Thing You'll See!

Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya look so cute and adorable in this picture, right? There's something so magical about the two and Abhishek Bachchan captioned it as, "Mine". That was short and sweet and right to the point.

New Years 2019

Abhishek Bachchan also shared this picture on New Years night of 2019 and wished all of his fans and followers, "Happy New Year."

So Cute & Adorable

On Aaradhya's birthday on November 16, 2018, Abhishek Bachchan shared this picture on his Instagram handle and people just couldn't stop going 'awww' over it.

Aaradhya With Daddy & Grandpa

Aaradhya is full of fun whenever she's around her near and dear ones and this picture proves the point.

A Lovely Family

No matter how many pictures we see of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya, we'll never get bored and want more and more of it. They're truly one wonderful and lovely family of Bollywood.