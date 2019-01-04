English
Abhishek Bachchan's Picture Of Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya Cuddled Up Is The Cutest Thing You'll See!

By
    Aishwarya Rai is one of the world's most beautiful woman and is blessed with a loving husband Abhishek Bachchan and an adorable daughter Aaradhya. While we've seen thousands of pictures of Aishwarya and Aaradhya on social media, nothing beats the latest picture that Abhishek Bachchan shared on his Instagram handle and the caption says it all too. Check out the picture of Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya all cuddled up below. We're sure you'll glance at it for a much longer time!

    Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya

    Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya look so cute and adorable in this picture, right? There's something so magical about the two and Abhishek Bachchan captioned it as, "Mine". That was short and sweet and right to the point.

    New Years 2019

    Abhishek Bachchan also shared this picture on New Years night of 2019 and wished all of his fans and followers, "Happy New Year."

    So Cute & Adorable

    On Aaradhya's birthday on November 16, 2018, Abhishek Bachchan shared this picture on his Instagram handle and people just couldn't stop going 'awww' over it. It's been close to two months now and still can't stop going awww!

    Aaradhya With Daddy & Grandpa

    Aaradhya is full of fun whenever she's around her near and dear ones and this picture proves the point.

    A Lovely Family

    No matter how many pictures we see of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya, we'll never get bored and want more and more of it. They're truly one wonderful and lovely family of Bollywood.

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 15:46 [IST]
