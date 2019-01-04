 »   »   »  Abhishek Bachchan's Picture Of Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya Cuddled Up Is The Cutest Thing You'll See!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- SC Seeks Action Taken Report On Trapped Meghalaya Miners
-
- India Vs Australia 4th Test — Pujara-Pant Shine On Day 2
- Samsung Galaxy M30 To Arrive With Triple Cameras And 5000mAh Battery
- Jawa Motorcycles Set Sales Target — 90,000 Units In The First Year!
- 12 Best Safe Investment Options in India
- Nick Opens Up About Life After Marrying Priyanka!
- Karisma Kapoor's Fusion Ensemble
- Experience The Wilderness With These 10 Great Jungle Treks In India
Aishwarya Rai is one of the world's most beautiful woman and is blessed with a loving husband Abhishek Bachchan and an adorable daughter Aaradhya. While we've seen thousands of pictures of Aishwarya and Aaradhya on social media, nothing beats the latest picture that Abhishek Bachchan shared on his Instagram handle and the caption says it all too. Check out the picture of Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya all cuddled up below. We're sure you'll glance at it for a much longer time!
Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya
Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya look so cute and adorable in this picture, right? There's something so magical about the two and Abhishek Bachchan captioned it as, "Mine". That was short and sweet and right to the point.
New Years 2019
Abhishek Bachchan also shared this picture on New Years night of 2019 and wished all of his fans and followers, "Happy New Year."
So Cute & Adorable
On Aaradhya's birthday on November 16, 2018, Abhishek Bachchan shared this picture on his Instagram handle and people just couldn't stop going 'awww' over it.
Aaradhya With Daddy & Grandpa
Aaradhya is full of fun whenever she's around her near and dear ones and this picture proves the point.
A Lovely Family
No matter how many pictures we see of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya, we'll never get bored and want more and more of it. They're truly one wonderful and lovely family of Bollywood.
Most Read: Kader Khan Was Forced To Call Amitabh Bachchan 'Sir Ji', Lost Movies Because He Didn't!