Abhishek Bachchan Announces Next - The Big Bull; To Be Produced By Ajay Devgn

Abhishek Bachchan who was going through a lean phase on the work front, came back strongly with Manmarziyaan, which released last year and opened to good reviews. The film did well at the box office as well. Now, he has announced his next after Manmarziyaan, which has been titled 'The Big Bull' and will be produced by Ajay Devgn. Read on for further details.

Sharing the first look poster from the film, he wrote on Twitter, "The Big Bull. Now filming. @ajaydevgn @anandpandit63 @KumarMangat @KookievGulati #TheBigBull."

He shared the same picture on Instagram and said, "Here we go! A new journey, a new beginning. Need your best wishes.

As expected, this news took Bollywood by storm and congratulatory messages started pouring in.

View some of the reactions below:

The very best junior — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 17, 2019

All the best mere bhai ❤️❤️ https://t.co/jbx1A4sNvB — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 17, 2019

yay! i'm getting in line then... — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) September 17, 2019

Sounds fab AB — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) September 17, 2019

Many congrats and all the best AB, Ajay sir kumarji and Kookie🤗 — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) September 17, 2019

To be directed by Kookie Gulati, the movie is said to have Ileana D'Cruz as the leading lady though this hasn't been confirmed as yet. A lot of other details about the movie is also under wraps.

So, are you excited about Abhishek's latest movie? Do let us know in the comments below.