English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Abhishek Bachchan Announces Next - The Big Bull; To Be Produced By Ajay Devgn

    By
    |

    Abhishek Bachchan who was going through a lean phase on the work front, came back strongly with Manmarziyaan, which released last year and opened to good reviews. The film did well at the box office as well. Now, he has announced his next after Manmarziyaan, which has been titled 'The Big Bull' and will be produced by Ajay Devgn. Read on for further details.

    Abhishek Bachchan Announces Next - The Big Bull; To Be Produced By Ajay Devgn

    Sharing the first look poster from the film, he wrote on Twitter, "The Big Bull. Now filming. @ajaydevgn @anandpandit63 @KumarMangat @KookievGulati #TheBigBull."

    He shared the same picture on Instagram and said, "Here we go! A new journey, a new beginning. Need your best wishes.

    As expected, this news took Bollywood by storm and congratulatory messages started pouring in.

    View some of the reactions below:

    To be directed by Kookie Gulati, the movie is said to have Ileana D'Cruz as the leading lady though this hasn't been confirmed as yet. A lot of other details about the movie is also under wraps.

    So, are you excited about Abhishek's latest movie? Do let us know in the comments below.

    More ABHISHEK BACHCHAN News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue