Abhishek Bachchan Attends JP Dutta's Birthday Bash; SQUASHES Rumours Of Fallout Between Them!

All's Well Between Abhishek Bachchan & JP Dutta

Abhishek Bachchan was supposed to star in JP Dutta's 'Paltan'. However, the actor walked out the film at the last minute and soon, Harshvardhan Rane stepped into his shoes. Following this, rumours surfaced about a rift between Bachchan Jr and the filmmaker.

Later in an interview, Abhishek opened up about his exit from the film and was quoted as saying, "It was devastating for me because it's JP saab. He didn't only launch me but he has been like a mentor [and] family to me. It was heartbreaking for me to not be able to stand by him." He revealed that he quit Paltan for personal reasons.

His daughter Nidhi shared, "I cannot even put it into words how special a birthday it was and it was only possible because each and every one of the people present made time to come and celebrate with us. From Daboo uncle (Randhir Kapoor), who was my father's boss when he was an assistant to Javed sahab who is the most senior member at JP Films, to the two pillars of JP Films - Suniel uncle and Sunny Uncle and ofcourse my brother and father's first baby Abhishek. Sonu honoured us with the blessing of his voice and all the rest who were there are much more than family to us. All of them came and made sure dad had the best day of his life and the warmth and love flowing in that room is something none of us will ever forget."

In a picture from the birthday bash, Sunny Deol and his 'Border' co-star Suniel Shetty are seen sharing a hearty laugh. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan who is sitting on one of the arms of Suniel Shetty's sofa seems to be lost in his thoughts.

Singers Roopkumar Rathod, his wife Sonali and Sonu Nigam are busy discussing a photo frame in this click while Suniel Shetty looks on.

We hear that JP Dutta's 70th birthday turned out to be a memorable one with Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik crooning some of Dutta's favourite tunes and Javed Akhtar performing rib-tickling shayaris. Of course, there were plenty of photo sessions as well.