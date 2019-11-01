    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday Post For Wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is All Things Mushy!

      By
      |
      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: Abhishek Bachchan wishes Aishwarya with romantic post | FilmiBeat

      The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns a year older today. The former beauty queen is ringing her special day with her hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya in Rome. While birthday wishes have already started pouring in for the stunning lady, Ab Jr. too decided to wish his lady love in a special way.

      Wearing Heart On The Sleeve

      Wearing Heart On The Sleeve

      Abhishek Bachchan shared a shot of his wifey dearest with the Roman cityscape in the backdrop and captioned it as, "Happy birthday, principessa." For those who don't know, "principessa" is the Italian word for princess. With his floor-sweeping gown, the actress looks every bit royal.

      Hello Beautiful

      Hello Beautiful

      On Wednesday, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress attended an event for a watch brand 'Longines' to unveil their new collection, 'Dolce Vita'. Later, she took to her Instagram page to share few pictures of her look from the event.

      Her caption for them read, "❤️Elegance Is An Attitude 💖🌟20 Years of Spreading the Love with Longines🥰💝🎊😘🌈✨."

      Major Couple Goals

      Major Couple Goals

      We hear that Aishwarya's special birthday plans include touring the Vatican City. A Mid-day report stated that the actor has also zeroed in on an "exotic location" to celebrate his better half's birthday.

      On The Work Front

      On The Work Front

      Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on a Tamil novel by the same name. While the makers are quite tight-lipped about the actress's role in the film, there are strong whispers about her playing an antagonist.

      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cute Moment With Daughter Aaradhya Steals The Show In Rome!

      Story first published: Friday, November 1, 2019, 10:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 1, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue