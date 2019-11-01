Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday Post For Wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is All Things Mushy!

Wearing Heart On The Sleeve

Abhishek Bachchan shared a shot of his wifey dearest with the Roman cityscape in the backdrop and captioned it as, "Happy birthday, principessa." For those who don't know, "principessa" is the Italian word for princess. With his floor-sweeping gown, the actress looks every bit royal.

Hello Beautiful

On Wednesday, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress attended an event for a watch brand 'Longines' to unveil their new collection, 'Dolce Vita'. Later, she took to her Instagram page to share few pictures of her look from the event.

Her caption for them read, "❤️Elegance Is An Attitude 💖🌟20 Years of Spreading the Love with Longines🥰💝🎊😘🌈✨."

Major Couple Goals

We hear that Aishwarya's special birthday plans include touring the Vatican City. A Mid-day report stated that the actor has also zeroed in on an "exotic location" to celebrate his better half's birthday.

On The Work Front

Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on a Tamil novel by the same name. While the makers are quite tight-lipped about the actress's role in the film, there are strong whispers about her playing an antagonist.