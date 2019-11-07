Amitabh Bachchan's ‘Saat Hindustani' Turns 50; Abhishek Bachchan Posts Touching Message

Amitabh Bachchan completes 50 years in Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan EMOTIONAL for Pa | FilmiBeat

It will only be fair to say that Amitabh Bachchan has earned hundreds of thousands of fans in India and across the globe. Every year, the megastar of Bollywood celebrates his birthday in the presence of a huge crowd in front of his house. However, who could be a better fan of Big B other than his own son?

Abhishek Bachchan has never missed to let the word know how much it means to him to be a son of the great star. Junior Bachchan took to Instagram to share an old picture of Amitabh Bachchan to mark and celebrate 50 years of Amitabh Bachchan's debut film Saat Hindustani.

Sharing the photo, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan... We are all blessed to witness greatness! There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate. Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of BACHCHAN!!! Congratulations Pa on completing 50 years in the Film industry. We now await the next 50! Love you. #50yrsofSaatHindustaani #50yrsofBachchan #GiveItUpForBachchan." (sic)

Released in 1969, Saat Hindustani had Amitabh Bachchan play a Muslim poet from Bihar, who comes together with five other men from different religions to raise patriotic sentiments.

This is not the first time Junior Bachchan is taking to social media to gush about his father. Earlier, he had shared a picture of Amitabh from the sets of Coolie and recalled the time Big B had a near-fatal accident on the sets of the film.

Along with the photo, Abhishek wrote, "#flashbackfriday 37 years ago in the Breach Candy hospital. My father was recovering from a near fatal accident on the sets of his film Coolie. Today- 2nd August we celebrate his second birthday as he was miraculously revived by the doctors on this day. Happy Birthday Pa! Love you. #TrueLegendsAreBornTwice." (sic)

Check out the post here.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 11 and will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

