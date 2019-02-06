Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Birthday With Aishwarya & Aaradhya; Malaika Arora Stuns At An Event
Abhishek Bachchan turned 43 today and he celebrated the special day at a dinner with his family. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan. Malaika Arora looked absolutely stunning at Sophie Choudry's song launch event. Varun Dhawan was snapped by the paps at a celebs' favourite salon in the evening. Twinkle Khanna was also spotted as she headed out of a salon. Check out the photos!
Abhishek Bachchan Turns 43!
Its junior Bachchan's birthday today and he wanted to do nothing other than to spend a quiet dinner with his family members. Abhishek kept it casual as he went out for dinner with his dear ones. He wore a white sweatshirt, denims and sneakers.
Heads To Dinner With Aishwarya & Aaradhya
Post dinner, Abhishek was snapped with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya looked beautiful as always in a black pant suit, whereas Aaradhya looked very cute in a pink lacy dress with white stockings, ballet shoes and a matching hair band.
Big B & Shweta Also Joined Them For Dinner
Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan were also snapped heading out after Abhishek's birthday dinner. Amitabh ji looked savvy as usual in a checkered suit, whereas Shweta kept it casual, wearing a white shirt, jeans and a lovely scarf.
Malaika At Sophie Choudry's Song Launch
Malaika Arora made heads turn at Sophie Choudry's song launch event today. She looked stunning in a white plunge neck jumpsuit. Sophie too looked beautiful in a a silver glittery dress. Sophie launched a new Punjabi single, Ajj Naiyo Sawna.
Twinkle Khanna After Visiting A Salon
Twinkle Khanna was spotted by the paps after an indulgent session at a salon. Twinkle stepped out in a light blue top, jeans and blue kolhapuris.
Varun Dhawan Gets Papped
Varun Dhawan was also snapped at a celebs' favourite salon on Tuesday evening. He kept it casual in an orange t-shirt, blue sweatpants, black sneakers and a hat. Varun has been busy shooting for Remo D'souza's dance film ‘3'.
