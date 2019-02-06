Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Birthday With Aishwarya & Aaradhya; Malaika Arora Stuns At An Event

Abhishek Bachchan Turns 43!

Its junior Bachchan's birthday today and he wanted to do nothing other than to spend a quiet dinner with his family members. Abhishek kept it casual as he went out for dinner with his dear ones. He wore a white sweatshirt, denims and sneakers.

Heads To Dinner With Aishwarya & Aaradhya

Post dinner, Abhishek was snapped with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya looked beautiful as always in a black pant suit, whereas Aaradhya looked very cute in a pink lacy dress with white stockings, ballet shoes and a matching hair band.

Big B & Shweta Also Joined Them For Dinner

Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan were also snapped heading out after Abhishek's birthday dinner. Amitabh ji looked savvy as usual in a checkered suit, whereas Shweta kept it casual, wearing a white shirt, jeans and a lovely scarf.

Malaika At Sophie Choudry's Song Launch

Malaika Arora made heads turn at Sophie Choudry's song launch event today. She looked stunning in a white plunge neck jumpsuit. Sophie too looked beautiful in a a silver glittery dress. Sophie launched a new Punjabi single, Ajj Naiyo Sawna.

Twinkle Khanna After Visiting A Salon

Twinkle Khanna was spotted by the paps after an indulgent session at a salon. Twinkle stepped out in a light blue top, jeans and blue kolhapuris.

Varun Dhawan Gets Papped

Varun Dhawan was also snapped at a celebs' favourite salon on Tuesday evening. He kept it casual in an orange t-shirt, blue sweatpants, black sneakers and a hat. Varun has been busy shooting for Remo D'souza's dance film ‘3'.