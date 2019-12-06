    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Abhishek Bachchan's Cute Birthday Wish For Niece Navya Naveli: Mamu Loves You Very Much

      Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli is celebrating her 22nd birthday today. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan wished his niece in a special way with an adorable post. The 'Manmarizyan' star took to his Instagram page to pen a special note for Navya.

      Sharing a cute picture, Abhishek wrote, "Happy birthday my Navya. Mamu loves you very much. #MyPartnerInKicks."

      Abhishek's birthday wish for his doting niece won the hearts of the netizens. One of them commented, "Hb Navya your Mamu is sweetheart." Another one wrote, "Love u Navya happy birthday babu stay blessed mamu bhanji dono pyeare leg rhe ho."

      Abhishek's sister and Navya's mother Shweta Nanda too wished her daughter by sharing a happy picture of her and wrote, "Happy Birthday Nablooz you light up every life you touch, and mine the most. Squeeze you Cheezu! Love you crazy loads."

      Happy Birthday Nablooz you light up every life you touch, and mine the most. Squeeze you Cheezu ! Love you crazy loads ♥️

      Earlier on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, Shweta revealed that her daughter has no inclination towards acting and said that she 'selfishly' dissuaded Navya from entering the film industry.

      She had said, "I'm on Instagram, I follow my brother (Abhishek) and I see the kind of hate and trolling he gets. Whether you like him as an actor or you don't, or you think he has got it so easy because he is Amitabh Bachchan's son, whatever it is, I am his sister. I hate it, it gives me sleepless nights. I don't want yet another member of my family to be in this business, for a selfish reason," she said.

      Speaking about how merely coming from a film family was not reason enough for Navya to enter Bollywood, she had further added, "I don't know what Navya's talent is. I feel that unless she is completely driven, passionate and talented, she has no business being here. Just because she is related to some famous people doesn't mean she has what it takes."

      Speaking about Abhishek, the actor will next be seen in Kookie Gulati's 'The Big Bull' and Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming production, 'Bob Biwas'.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Bunty Aur Babli Sequel: Abhishek Bachchan Out; Saif Ali Khan In

      Bob Biswas: Abhishek Bachchan To Star In 'Kahaani' Spin-off; Shah Rukh Khan To Produce

