Abhishek Bachchan Has A Funny Reaction To Marjaavaan Meme On Him; Check It Out Here!

If you folks follow Abhishek Bachchan on social media, you would be aware that the actor always has the most savage comebacks when it comes to jokes and memes on him. Something similar happened again recently.

The 'Guru' actor shared a meme of him where a troll compared a man from Siddharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria's 'Marjaavaan' trailer to a beefed-up Abhishek. Abhishek took the meme very sportingly and even shared it on his Twitter page.

He posted, "Thank you! Went full #beastmode in the gym for this one. Jokes apart. That's not me! But wish the entire team of #Marjaavaan all the best. Looking great. @Riteishd @SidMalhotra @zmilap @nikkhiladvani." (sic)

Check out his tweet here.

Speaking about 'Marjaavaan', a few days ago, the makers released the trailer of the film online and it evoked mixed responses. While some netizens praised Sidharth's new avatar and 'whistleworthy' mass dialogues, the trailer also invited a flood of jokes and memes on social media.

Directed by Milap Xaveri, 'Marjaavaan' has Sidharth essaying the role of a street-smart guy who falls in love with a mute girl (played by Tara Sutaria). Their love story ends up with an unfortunate twist with the entry of a pint-sized antagonist (Riteish Deshmukh).

Speaking about Abhishek Bachchan, the actor will be next seen in Kookie Gulati's 'The Big Bull' which is produced by Ajay Devgn. The film recently hit the shooting floors. Reportedly, Ileana D'Cruz plays the female lead in this Abhishek Bachchan starrer.

Abhishek Bachchan Announces Next - The Big Bull; To Be Produced By Ajay Devgn