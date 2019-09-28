English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Abhishek Bachchan Has A Funny Reaction To Marjaavaan Meme On Him; Check It Out Here!

    By
    |

    If you folks follow Abhishek Bachchan on social media, you would be aware that the actor always has the most savage comebacks when it comes to jokes and memes on him. Something similar happened again recently.

    abhishek

    The 'Guru' actor shared a meme of him where a troll compared a man from Siddharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria's 'Marjaavaan' trailer to a beefed-up Abhishek. Abhishek took the meme very sportingly and even shared it on his Twitter page.

    He posted, "Thank you! Went full #beastmode in the gym for this one. Jokes apart. That's not me! But wish the entire team of #Marjaavaan all the best. Looking great. @Riteishd @SidMalhotra @zmilap @nikkhiladvani." (sic)

    Check out his tweet here.

    Speaking about 'Marjaavaan', a few days ago, the makers released the trailer of the film online and it evoked mixed responses. While some netizens praised Sidharth's new avatar and 'whistleworthy' mass dialogues, the trailer also invited a flood of jokes and memes on social media.

    Directed by Milap Xaveri, 'Marjaavaan' has Sidharth essaying the role of a street-smart guy who falls in love with a mute girl (played by Tara Sutaria). Their love story ends up with an unfortunate twist with the entry of a pint-sized antagonist (Riteish Deshmukh).

    Speaking about Abhishek Bachchan, the actor will be next seen in Kookie Gulati's 'The Big Bull' which is produced by Ajay Devgn. The film recently hit the shooting floors. Reportedly, Ileana D'Cruz plays the female lead in this Abhishek Bachchan starrer.

    Abhishek Bachchan Announces Next - The Big Bull; To Be Produced By Ajay Devgn

    More ABHISHEK BACHCHAN News

    Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue