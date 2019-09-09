English
    Abhishek Bachchan HUGS Vivek Oberoi Despite His NASTY DIG At Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    It's known to all that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a very controversial past owing to two actors of B-town - Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi. These are the two actors, with whom Aishwarya will neither share screen space nor be cordial with them in the future. So, what happened when Aishwarya's hubby, Abhishek Bachchan and her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan bumped into Vivek Oberoi and Suresh Oberoi? Well, many would expect Abhishek to snub the Oberois but he did just the opposite!

    (Video Courtesy - Yogen Shah)

    View this post on Instagram

    Amitabh Bachchan , Abhishek Bachchan , Suresh Oberoi with family at Felicitation Program for WORLD BADMINTON CHAMPION PV SINDHU in #Mumbai . #bollywood #entertainment #photography #mumbai #yogenshah @yogenshah_s @amitabhbachchan @bachchan @oberoi_suresh @vivekoberoi

    A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Sep 8, 2019 at 1:58am PDT

    Abhishek Hugs Vivek

    Abhishek Hugs Vivek

    When Abhishek Bachchan bumped into Vivek Oberoi and his father Suresh Oberoi at the red carpet, the actor greeted the Oberois with all smiles and also went on to hug Vivek Oberoi. Going by the video, one can vouch for Abhishek's maturity.

    Did Big B Snub Oberois?

    Did Big B Snub Oberois?

    Just like Abhishek and Vivek, who let bygones be bygones and decided to hug it out in front of the entire paparazzi, Amitabh Bachchan was also seen talking to Suresh Oberoi and hugging Vivek Oberoi.

    How Netizens Reacted To Abhishek-Vivek Video?

    How Netizens Reacted To Abhishek-Vivek Video?

    @bumdumrumo: "Abhishek just made vivek's life. look how happy he is."

    @tyagirita: "It is all part of life time is the biggest healer."

    @yumna.hk: "Look how happy Vivek is ugh bechara."

    @lilybalouria: "Awkward."

    Recently, Vivek Had Irked Aishwarya

    Recently, Vivek Had Irked Aishwarya

    For the unversed, recently, Vivek Oberoi had shared a meme featuring himself, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya. His tweet left many netizens miffed. Later, the actor removed the tweet and had also apologised to everyone for hurting their sentiments!

    On the work front, Abhishek will be next seen in Anurag Basu's next alongside Rajkummar Rao.

