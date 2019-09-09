Abhishek Bachchan HUGS Vivek Oberoi Despite His NASTY DIG At Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan!

Abhishek Hugs Vivek

When Abhishek Bachchan bumped into Vivek Oberoi and his father Suresh Oberoi at the red carpet the actor greeted the Oberois with all smiles and also went on to hug Vivek Oberoi. Going by the video, one can vouch for Abhishek's maturity.

Did Big B Snub Oberois?

Just like Abhishek and Vivek, who let bygones be bygones and decided to hug it out in front of the entire paparazzi, Amitabh Bachchan was also seen talking to Suresh Oberoi and hugging Vivek Oberoi.

How Netizens Reacted To Abhishek-Vivek Video?

@bumdumrumo: "Abhishek just made vivek's life. look how happy he is."

@tyagirita: "It is all part of life time is the biggest healer."

@yumna.hk: "Look how happy Vivek is ugh bechara."

@lilybalouria: "Awkward."

Recently, Vivek Had Irked Aishwarya

For the unversed, recently, Vivek Oberoi had shared a meme featuring himself, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya. His tweet last left many netizens miffed. Later, the actor has removed the tweet and had also apologized to everyone for hurting their sentiments!

On the work front, Abhishek will be next seen in Anurag Basu's next alongside Rajkummar Rao.