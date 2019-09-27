Abhishek Chaubey Confirms Hindi Remake Of Jigarthanda

Director Abhishek Chaubey confirmed that he will be doing the Hindi remake of Tamil movie, Jigarthanda. The director is famed for films like Ishqiya, Udta Punjab and Sonchiriya. He also revealed that the Hindi version will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Abhishek also stated that he is yet to finish the first draft of the script. He said that they are working on the script and once it gets ready, they will be making the announcement. "I am doing a film with Sajid Bhai. I am writing this film for Sajid bhai and I am yet to finish the first draft. The film will release next year," the director said.

Abhishek Chaubey also spoke about the failure of Sonchiriya, which he directed along with Sudip Sharma. The film released earlier this year and starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar and Ranvir Shorey in the lead roles.

It is to be noted that though Sonchiriya was hailed by critics, it failed to attract the audience to the theatres.

About Sonchiriya, Abhishek Chaubey said, "As a filmmaker, you expect people in large numbers and if it doesn't happen, you feel bad about it. But at the same time, I appreciate the fact that those who managed to watch the film, have mostly good things to say about it."

The Tamil version of 'Jigarthanda' was directed by well-acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj in 2014. The film had Siddharth, Bobby Simha and Lakshmi Menon in the lead roles. The movie narrates the roller coaster journey of an aspiring filmmaker, who enters the world of gangsters in order to make a gangster film, and how he turns into a gangster himself in the process of making his maiden film. While Siddharth played the aspiring filmmaker, Bobby Simha was seen as the gangster.

The movie was most recently made in Telugu as Gaddalakonda Ganesh and is doing well at the ticket window.