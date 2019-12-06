Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Finds Imperfect Characters To Be The Most Real

Ayushmann Khurrana has made an entire career out of portraying less than perfect characters on screen in movies such as 'Vicky Donor’, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ and 'AndhaDhun’ to name a few. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his penchant for imperfect protagonists and why he believes that the audience connects to such characters instantly and finds them relatable.

Ayushmann said, "Our imperfections make us real and everyone connects to people and stories that are absolutely real, that they can easily relate to and are believable. People should be able to see the problems, the joys, the pain, the victories, the ambitions, the imperfections and say 'yes we are like this, we feel the same thing and we have lived the same life'. And this is what drives me to choose my films."

He went on to add, "I'm on a constant lookout for imperfection because invariably they give us the best stories to tell. An imperfect man can do something incredibly heroic and that's what the audience will love. Triumphing over one's situation, one's own self are the stories that people love to see. If you look at all my films, I have played an imperfect hero, a flawed human being who goes through his own struggles to do something out of the ordinary. These are the characters that appeal to me because such characters are genuine and fortunately the audience has also loved these on screen. There is an inherent charm about imperfection which is infectious. They are highly interesting, they have a distinct personality, they have a gripping journey and it's very appealing."

On the subject of perfection, Ayushmann stated, "Perfection is quite passe today because we have all realised that we are imperfect and we celebrate that quite vocally. We no longer aspire to become perfect, we aspire to be better. We recognise that the struggle is real and we celebrate who and what we actually are. We aren't afraid to look into our own eyes and accept ourselves in our truest form. That's what I want to champion on-screen through my work."

Ayushmann will next be seen in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Jitendra Kumar in pivotal roles. The movie directed by Hitesh Kewalya is all set to hit the silver screen on February 21, 2020.