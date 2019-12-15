Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up About Success And The Onus Of Delivering Good Cinema

Ayushmann Khurrana has had a dream run at the box office in 2019 with three back to back hits in the form of Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. The actor in a recent interview claimed 2019 to be an eye-opening year for him. He said he feels lucky to have worked with visionary directors who had something new to tell.

Ayushmann said, "It has been an eye-opening year for me. This year has bolstered my belief that I should only back content that is extremely fresh, disruptive, unique and experimental because the audience expects that from me. It has been humbling to get the kind of love and adulation from the audience as well as from critics."

He went on to add, "I strive to find films which I feel will entertain as well as be appreciated while delivering a message through its story. For me, this has been my biggest year and I have many learnings from how things have panned out for me. These are invaluable findings for me as an actor and I will apply these in my content choices going forward."

Ayushmann Khurrana confessed that he does feel the responsibility of delivering good cinema to his audiences. "I have been fortunate to have got films that have given me the opportunity to creatively express myself completely and my success is because of the film-makers who have believed in me. I do feel the responsibility of delivering good cinema to audiences and it's a good pressure to have because it will keep my hunger to find the best content going," he said.

The 'Vicky Donor' fame actor will next be seen on screen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opposite Jitendra Kumar. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on February 21, 2020.

