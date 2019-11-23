Actor Hrithik Roshan Is Surprised By The Success Of His Dance Steps In War

Superstar Hrithik Roshan has had a stellar year at the box office with two back to back hits in the form of 'Super 30’ and 'War’. The actor is currently basking in the accolades and the love he’s garnered from the audiences. But the 'Krrish’ star seems to be surprised by the success that’s come his way for his dancing skills.

In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the response he’s received for his dance steps in 'War’. He confessed that he didn’t think much of the songs as the movie as an action drama. Hrithik said “The love that I got for my dance was overwhelming and quite confusing because I didn’t really think much of my steps. I didn’t think that I did anything. I was constantly saying to myself that I think I am doing well in the scenes, so it’s okay”.

He continued to add, “I mean dance is not really important in a film like War as it’s like Mission Impossible. I thought that I have done some steps, it is okay, it is not great but it’s okay. I didn’t think it was going to be that important but then the song released and the amount of love I received, I was like what – really? The last time I danced was Bang Bang and that was shot in 2014 so there was a long, long gap.”

Hrithik’s song 'Ghungroo’ was an instant hit and continues to top the charts. His hook steps from the song have become incredibly popular amongst the masses. The dance steps of the songs have been emulated by fans all over the world. Hrithik’s 'War’ co-star Tiger Shroff also happened to pay his idol a tribute by recreating his popular steps in a video dedicated to the superstar.

The action extravaganza by Yash Raj Films has enjoyed massive success at the box office. 'War’ recently completed 50 days at the movies and has already minted 317 crores worldwide.