Actor Jisshu Sengupta To Portray Vidya Balan's Husband In Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer

Bengali Actor Jisshu Sengupta will soon be seen in the Vidya Balan starrer biopic on the life of math genius Shakuntala Devi. The actor shared his happiness and stated "I am thrilled to be a part of Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer and to play the role of Paritosh Banerjee. We have started shooting my parts for the film and I have already shot some lovely scenes."

Vidya and Jisshu were last seen together in the NTR biopic. Speaking about his experience on set, the actor said "Working with Vidya is always so much fun. There isn't a single dull moment when she is around, we're always laughing and joking. Working with (director) Anu Menon has been great too! She is meticulous, knows exactly what she wants and is extremely patient. It's a great team to work with."

The movie as we speak is currently being shot in Mumbai. Director Anu Menon elaborated further on the decision to cast the actor and said "In Jisshu, we found our perfect Paritosh Banerjee - a rare mix of poise and intensity! Vidya and he make a wonderful pair - bursting into loud laughter every few seconds (off screen) - their chemistry is to watch out for."

A few days ago, Balan took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary Shakuntala Devi on her 90th birth anniversary. Vidya wrote, "Charismatic, witty & exceptionally brilliant, she gave the world more reasons than one to be in awe with her! Remembering the extraordinary woman, #ShakuntalaDevi, on her 90th birth anniversary."

The movie will also star Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer will hit the screens in the summer of 2020