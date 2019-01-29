Actor Nana Patekar’s Mother Passed Away On Tuesday Morning

English
    Padma Shri award winning actor Nana Patekar's mother, Nirmala Patekar passed away on Tuesday morning, Jan 29th, 2019. According to reports, the last rites were conducted at the Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai, on Tuesday evening.

    Actor Nana Patekar’s Mother Passes Away

    Nana Patekar's mother Nirmala Patekar passed away on Tuesday morning, aged 99. A few celebrities were present at the funeral which was conducted at the Oshiwara Crematorium on Tuesday evening. Reportedly, Nana's mother's memory had become weak due to old age. 

    Nana used to live with his mother in Murud, whereas his father Gajanan Patekar used to reside in Mumbai, owing to his textile printing business.

    Our sincere condolences to the family.

