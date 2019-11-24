Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says He Doesn't Like To Be Addressed As Star

Nawazuddin Siddiqui doesn’t believe in tinsel town tags. He is averse to the idea of being addressed as star or megastar. The talented actor had a humble beginning in the movies coupled with years of struggle. That was until Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur happened in 2012. Since then, Siddiqui has seen new heights of praise, accolades, and success with movies such as Badlapur, The Lunchbox, Raman Raghav 2.0, Thackeray, Photograph and Manto to name a few.

In spite of Nawaz enjoying immense popularity and a devoted fan base, the powerhouse of talent does not like to be categorized as a 'star’. "I don't like to call myself a star. I do not believe in such tags. After being recognized as a star, superstar or megastar, the industry stereotypes artistes and make them do the same things," he said in a recent interview.

He went on to add, "Real actors are those who do different types of roles, but when you get trapped in the 'star' category, you often end up facing stereotyping. All these things like 'star' and 'superstar' are just marketing strategies. That's why I don't like being called as a star."

He finally concluded by saying, "I won't be stuck in a comfort zone. It is very important for an actor to do something beyond his or her comfort zone. I want to be versatile. If I start consider myself a star then I might become proud, and this can hamper my skills and growth as an artiste." (sic)

The 45-year-old actor was recently seen in the comedy-drama 'Motichoor Chaknachoor’ alongside Athiya Shetty. He will next be seen on screen in 'Bole Chudiyan’ opposite Tammana Bhatia.