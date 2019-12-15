Actor Rajkummar Rao Is All Set To Star In Raaj Shaandilyaa's Comedy Of Errors

Actor Rajkummar Rao will soon be in another comedy in 2020. The talented actor has greenlit 'Dream Girl’ fame director Raaj Shaandilyaa's next production. The movie co-produced Ronnie Screwvala is touted to be a complete laugh riot.

The project in all likelihood will go on floors by mid-2020 whilst the makers are planning on releasing it towards the end of next year. Raj Shaandilyaa is reportedly ecstatic to have got Rajkummar on board for the project as he feels that the actor fits perfectly for the role.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the yet-untitled project will be directed by debutant filmmaker Ishrat R Khan. Ishrat has previously assisted director Anees Bazmee on a number of films such as 'Deewangee’, 'No Entry’, 'Welcome’ and 'Welcome Back’. He has also been associated with Raaj’s 'Dream Girl’.

A source close to the development added, “When Ronnie, Raaj and Ishrat narrated the script to Rajkummar, he loved the comedy of errors. He has already given his nod to the project, the formalities will be completed by January.”

Rajkummar Rao has previously been a part of successful comedies such as 'Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and 'Stree’. The talented actor is currently busy prepping for his next movie 'Roohi Afza’ opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film directed by Dinesh Vijan is all set to hit the silver screens on March 20, 2020. He was last seen on screen in 'Made In China' which performed dismally at the box office.

Rao will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s keenly anticipated 'Chhalaang’ alongside Nushrat Bharucha. The film was previously titled 'Turram Khan’ and will be releasing on January 31, 2020.

