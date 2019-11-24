Actress Kiara Advani Opens Up About Her Initial Struggle In Bollywood

Kiara Advani had a major breakthrough in her career this year with the massive success of Kabir Singh. The actress now is considered amongst the most prominent faces to look forward to in the coming years. The 'M.S Dhoni’ fame actress has an interesting line up of films in her kitty. The actress has most definitely has had a complete turn of fortunes and will be seen in four big films next year.

Although, it hasn’t always been a smooth sailing journey for Kiara. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her initial struggle in the tinsel town to make her mark. She said, "A lot of people think Dhoni was my first film but it was 'Fugly’ that came a year before Dhoni." Looking back at the fate of her debut movie Kiara stated "That was the lowest point in my career where I thought, Will I even get a second chance? What will happen to my career? Will I get another opportunity? I know people think that I know Salman sir and so and so, it must be easy. It wasn't."

She also credits Akshay Kumar for having mentored her right from her debut movie 'Fugly’, that was co-produced by his banner. And now, the actress gets to star opposite Akshay in Laxmi Bomb. On speaking about a complete turn of fortunes, the actress confessed, "There were people who I met during auditions who didn't want to meet me are the same ones who are offering me films right now."

On the work front, Kiara recently completed shooting for her upcoming movie 'Indoo Ki Jawani’ alongside actor Aditya Seal. She took to social media to share the news from the film’s wrap party. The actress will soon be seen on screen in 'Good Newwz’ alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on December 28, 2019.