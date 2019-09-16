English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Aditi Rao Hydari On Being A Trained Bharatanatyam Dancer: Once A Dancer Always A Dancer

    By
    |

    The gorgeous Aditi Rao Hydari had always been a performer before she stepped on to the big stage of Hindi cinema. Aditi is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, who learnt from one of the most prestigious classical dance schools in the country. The actress, who grew up around classical arts, recently spoke about how she treasures the Bharatanatyam dancer in her but she hardly gets chances to perform on stage. Read on.

    Aditi Rao Hydari On Being A Trained Bharatanatyam Dancer

    Aditi spoke to IANS about how she began her classical dance journey. "I was five when I started learning Bharatanatyam. It was my choice to dance, also because I was surrounded by the classical arts. I was lucky that I got a teacher like Leela Samson. Although I was in boarding school and my mother was very insistent that I finish my education, I performed a lot before I became an actor," she said.

    The Padmaavat actress also spoke about what she values the most from learning Bharatanatyam. She said, "Any art form, beyond its own learning bring along a whole new worldview and a new way of being. One of the major things that I learnt and one that still stays with me, is that we're all unique. And it is better to work on improving yourself rather than compare yourself with others."

    When asked if she still gets to perform, Aditi said, "Hardly. I learnt from such an amazing teacher, I feel I would be doing a disservice to the art form if I don't practice and I just step on to the stage. I'm happy being in front of the camera, because I do it everyday. It's like riyaaz."

    But "once a dancer always a dancer", she said and added, "I dance whenever I get the chance, I go to Akka (Samson) in Chennai whenever I can, and I rehearse with the gang that is rehearsing."

    On the work front, Aditi was last seen in Daas Dev, a romantic political thriller co-starring Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, Saurabh Shukla and others.

    MOST READ: Kangana Ranaut Says She Needs To Be RESPONSIBLE With The Media Because Of Its Power To Reach Fans

    More ADITI RAO HYDARI News

    Read more about: aditi rao hydari
    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 23:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue