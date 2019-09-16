Aditi Rao Hydari On Being A Trained Bharatanatyam Dancer: Once A Dancer Always A Dancer

The gorgeous Aditi Rao Hydari had always been a performer before she stepped on to the big stage of Hindi cinema. Aditi is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, who learnt from one of the most prestigious classical dance schools in the country. The actress, who grew up around classical arts, recently spoke about how she treasures the Bharatanatyam dancer in her but she hardly gets chances to perform on stage. Read on.

Aditi spoke to IANS about how she began her classical dance journey. "I was five when I started learning Bharatanatyam. It was my choice to dance, also because I was surrounded by the classical arts. I was lucky that I got a teacher like Leela Samson. Although I was in boarding school and my mother was very insistent that I finish my education, I performed a lot before I became an actor," she said.

The Padmaavat actress also spoke about what she values the most from learning Bharatanatyam. She said, "Any art form, beyond its own learning bring along a whole new worldview and a new way of being. One of the major things that I learnt and one that still stays with me, is that we're all unique. And it is better to work on improving yourself rather than compare yourself with others."

When asked if she still gets to perform, Aditi said, "Hardly. I learnt from such an amazing teacher, I feel I would be doing a disservice to the art form if I don't practice and I just step on to the stage. I'm happy being in front of the camera, because I do it everyday. It's like riyaaz."

But "once a dancer always a dancer", she said and added, "I dance whenever I get the chance, I go to Akka (Samson) in Chennai whenever I can, and I rehearse with the gang that is rehearsing."

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in Daas Dev, a romantic political thriller co-starring Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, Saurabh Shukla and others.

