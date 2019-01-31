Aditi Rao Hydari Gets Papped; Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao And Dinesh Vijan Head Out

The Gorgeous Aditi Gets Papped

Aditi Rao Hydari was snapped by the shutterbugs in Bandra, Mumabi on Wednesday evening. She looked pretty as ever in a casual avatar. Aditi was sporting a long plaid shirt with ripped jeans, and accessorized with a belt and white sandals. A few days back Aditi was snpped with Jaya Bachchan at an event together.

Kriti, Rajkummar & Dinesh Head Out

Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and producer Dinesh Vijan posed for the cameras when they were spotted at a popular Juhu club. Kriti went retro and was rocking black palazzo pants with a white shirt over which she had worn a stylish vest. Rajkummar looked suave in a black tee paired with black denims, and an olive green bomber jacket. Both Kriti and Rajkummar have been busy promoting their respective films, Luka Chuppi and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Dinesh, who is the produce of Luka Chuppi, was sporting a red tee with jeans, and a black zip up jacket.

Hrithik's Wednesday Gym Look

Hrithik Roshan was snapped as he headed out of the gym late in the evening. Hrithik was sporting a casual all black look. He will next be seen on the big screen in Super 30, based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar.

Alia Snapped At Karan Johar's House

Alia Bhatt was snapped at Karan Johar's house on Wednesday. Alia is all geared up for the release of her next, Gully Boy.

Kubra Sait Looks So Pretty

Kubra Sait of the Sacred Games fame was also snapped at the same club as Kriti, Rajkummar and Dinesh. Kubra looked cute in a white sweater with black pants. She accessorized with a cute headband.

Shilpa Shetty Spotted At A Salon

Shilpa Shetty was snapped at a salon earlier in the afternoon by the paps. Shilpa stepped out in style wearing a blue tee with printed leggings and a cropped denim jacket.

Tamannaah Bhatia Spotted

Tamannaah Bhatia got papped on Wednesday evening as she was leaving a restaurant. She sported a casual look in a black tee, black tights and a colourful printed button down jacket. Just yesterday, Tamannaah hosted a screening of the Telugu movie F2 Fun And Frustration in Mumbai, which was attended by celebs such as Prabhu Deva and Shruti Hassan.