'Aditya Pancholi Spiked My Drink & Raped Me In His Car When I Was 17', Reveals Top Bollywood Actress

Actress Reveals How She Met Aditya Pancholi

According to a Mid-day report, the actress stated, "In 2004, I came to Mumbai with the dream of becoming a big actor someday. That year, I met Aditya Pancholi, who was then 38 years old, almost 22 years older than me. I used to stay at a hostel with a group of girls while he was married and had two children; his daughter was my age then."

'He Spiked My Drink & Started Getting Forcefully Physical With Me'

"In 2004, I went to a party with him. Sometime after having a drink, I started feeling dizzy. I suspected then that he [Pancholi] had spiked my drink. After the party got over, Pancholi said he will drop me home. So I went with him in his Range Rover car. He stopped it in the middle of Yari road and started getting forcefully physical with me. He also took photographs of, which I wasn't aware of."

'He Threatened To Show All The Pictures He'd Taken Of Me Inside His Car To Others'

She further revealed, "When we met the next time, he said we now share a relationship like the one between a husband and wife and we will live that way. I told him he was my father's age and I want to marry someone who is as old as me. Then, he showed me all the photographs he'd taken of me inside his car and started blackmailing me. He threatened to show these pictures to others. At the time, I was quite young, I had no one in Mumbai and he took the advantage of that."

'He Would Give Me Drugs & Click My Photos,' Claims The Actress

"From 2004 to 2006, Pancholi kept me at different locations and established a forceful physical relationship with me by spiking my drinks all the time.

He used to take my photos to blackmail and threaten me. Once, I was going to file a complaint against him, but he stopped my autorickshaw and beat me up; I was rescued by a pedestrian who saw me getting thrashed. At the time, I met and informed senior police officer Bipin Bihari about the incident."

Between 2004 to 2005, I shifted to Pallavi Apartment with my aunt. Pancholi would come to that flat all the time with his friends and get forcefully physical with me. Every time, he would carry some medicine to spike my drinks. I used to feel dizzy after having them. He locked me in whenever he left my apartment. He would also assault me. He would give me drugs and click my photos; at the time, he used to get MDMA and ecstasy.'

Fed up with him, in 2006-2007, I bought a flat in Versova and started living alone. Pancholi came there, made duplicate keys and trespassed into my house and assaulted me. He started breaking everything inside my house and screamed in a completely drunken state. He took all of my keys and left after locking me inside."

Actress Alleges His Wife Zarina Wahab Knew About His Doings But Refused To Help

"Instead of helping me out she said she does not have any problem with whatever is going on between me and Pancholi; both of us can carry on. She told me that she felt happy whenever Pancholi was not at home and said there will be peace at home only when he's not around. She also said that he is a big actor and she wouldn't like it if someone defamed him. He has no fear because his wife was helping him with whatever he has done to me. Through a journalist friend, I also got to know that he raped a 14-year-old who used to work at a famous actress's house.

Between 2008 and 2009, I shifted to Bandra. My sister, who was unwell then, came to my house and we were living together. When I was away at a shoot, he came to my house and beat up my sister. When I returned home, I saw my sister was shivering and completely scared. I asked her what happened and she told me about how Pancholi had beaten her up. Then, I called him up to ask why he was troubling us, to which he started demanding money from me, saying that [I should pay] whatever he has spent on me. He asked for Rs 1 crore. In fact, I paid Rs 50 lakh and he stopped troubling us for a bit."

Once I got famous and people began recognising me, Pancholi once again started demanding money by blackmailing me with the photographs. I have the threatening messages he sent to my sister and brother. Pancholi kept threatening that he will send the photos to my friends, family and relatives to destroy my career."

Meanwhile, This Is What The Senior Officer & Aditya's Lawyer Had To Say

"We are investigating the matter and will record the statement of everyone named in the complainant's statement. Apart from this, we are also examining the video footage submitted by the accused," said the senior officer.

On the other hand, Aditya's lawyer was quoted as saying, "The case against my client has been filed with mala fide intentions the day after the Andheri Magistrate Metropolitan court summoned the complainant and her sister in a criminal defamation case filed by my client. The complainant was quiet for 15 years. She says one thing in her statement to the police while her sister tweets something different."