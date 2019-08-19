Aditya Roy Kapur & Supermodel Diva Dhawan To Get ENGAGED? Find Out Here

Wedding Bells For Aditya Roy Kapur-Diva Dhawan?

A Mumbai Mirror report stated that the couple is planning to get engaged in the next couple of months and will tie the knot next year.

When Aditya Addressed Rumours About Dating Diva

On Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' when the actor was quizzed about dating Diva, he said, "She's a lovely girl and an old friend of mine. We met at a fashion show many years ago and we're good friends. We went out for dinner one night at this famous restaurant that everyone is going to nowadays, Bastian. So we got papped and stories started. Completely false stories."

Later, Reports Surfaced About Their Break-up

A DNA report had quoted a source as saying, "Adi and Diva couldn't commit to each other and decided to part ways. They had not taken their relationship to a serious level so, it was a cordial split for both of them. They have stayed friends and are in touch even now."

On The Film Front

Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in Mohit Suri's thriller 'Malang' which also stars Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. The actor is also a part of Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' alongside Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.