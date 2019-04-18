English
    Aditya Roy Kapur Says He's An Accidental Actor!

    By
    |

    Aditya Roy Kapur has completed ten years in Bollywood and when asked to comment on the same, the actor said, "As I look back, I think I am an accidental actor. Just because it has been ten years I can't say I've been sure about wanting to be in this profession, even though I've started to love it now. It all happened by chance."

    "I never grew up on a staple diet of hindi cinema. In fact when I was a VJ, I was averse to it. Purely because I could never imagine myself being an actor. Over the years I've grown to love the industry, my job, and the profession itself. It's been a journey full of ups and downs. 

    For the first few years, it was a journey of self discovery where I grew to love acting while acting. By the time I finished my first three films I realised this is something I want to do for a long time, learn and grow in."

    As a child, Aditya also recalled accompanying his mother to her dance classes, as often there was no one to babysit him. "My mom was working through my childhood, so I would be running around Mumbai, from one dance class to another with my mom carrying the tape recorder with me. I would sit on the sidelines and watch her teach dance."

    Aditya's latest film Kalank is playing in theatres and after a brief sabbatical of two years, the actor now has three releases lined up. "There are lots of genres, several characters I need to play and want to explore. It has been ten years, phew. But I feel I've just begun," he says.

    Inputs - PTI

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 15:06 [IST]
